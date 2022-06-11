Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2022 in Madison, WI

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Madison. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.