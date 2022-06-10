Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2022 in Madison, WI

Today's temperature in Madison will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 33% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.