The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2022 in Madison, WI
