Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2021 in Madison, WI

Madison folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

Local Weather

