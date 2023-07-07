Today's temperature in Madison will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2023 in Madison, WI
