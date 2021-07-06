 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 6, 2021 in Madison, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

