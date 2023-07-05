The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 77% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 5, 2023 in Madison, WI
