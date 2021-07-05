Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. There is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 5, 2021 in Madison, WI
After pleasant highs in the upper 70s Thursday and Friday, highs will jump to the upper 80s and low 90s for the weekend for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
With much-needed rain falling across southern Wisconsin Tuesday morning, strong storms that could feature gusty winds are possible in the afternoon and evening, according to forecasters.
From bears taking baths to dogs swimming through the air over air conditioners, the intense heat has led animals, like their human counterparts, to find innovative ways of cooling off.
After a pleasant Friday across southern Wisconsin, heat indexes will soar over Fourth of July weekend, according to forecasters.
Highs for southern Wisconsin will slide from the mid-80s to the mid-70s, then rebound to the mid-80s to around 90, according to forecasters.