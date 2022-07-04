Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 4, 2022 in Madison, WI

The Madison area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 72% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.