Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 4, 2021 in Madison, WI

The Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.