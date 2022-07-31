Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2022 in Madison, WI

The Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
