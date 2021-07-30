Madison folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
“We’re confident in this happening. The caveat is the time in which (the storms) transition from discreet storms to one line of storms."
Strong thunderstorms and at least four tornadoes overnight Wednesday caused widespread damage, left tens of thousands without power and contri…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect …
The Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 th…
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …
The obscuring factor was a combination of high cirrus clouds and smoke from the western wildfires.
This evening in Madison: Thunderstorms...some strong, especially in the evening. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 71F. Wind…
Wisconsinites are bracing for a hot and humid start to the week while hanging on to the promise of cooler temperatures by Friday.
Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Madison f…