Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and cloud…
The Madison area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. W…
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a…
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees.…
The Madison area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 21…