Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2021 in Madison, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
