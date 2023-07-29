The Madison area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Warning until SAT 12:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.