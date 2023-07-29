The Madison area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Warning until SAT 12:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Madison area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine t…
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees.…
The Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. 73 de…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see a mix …