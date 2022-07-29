Today's temperature in Madison will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2022 in Madison, WI
