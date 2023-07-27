The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 98. 72 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from THU 12:00 PM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 27, 2023 in Madison, WI
