Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. There is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 27, 2022 in Madison, WI
