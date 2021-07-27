 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 27, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 27, 2021 in Madison, WI

The Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 94. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ice quakes, caused by melting glaciers, common in Alaska

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics