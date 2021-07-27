The Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 94. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 27, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heat index values will reach the mid-90s on Saturday across southern Wisconsin, with a chance for strong storms that could provide some relief, according to forecasters.
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without…
The obscuring factor was a combination of high cirrus clouds and smoke from the western wildfires.
Wisconsinites are bracing for a hot and humid start to the week while hanging on to the promise of cooler temperatures by Friday.
With all of southern Wisconsin in some level of drought, storms that are possible over the next few days are much needed, according to forecasters.
People living along the Gulf Coast have gotten used to a consistent pattern of storminess in recent days, but these lightning strikes were still impressive.
Highs will rise from the low 80s to cracking 90 over the weekend for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
This evening in Madison: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are…
This evening's outlook for Madison: Mostly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a very h…