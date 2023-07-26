Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2023 in Madison, WI
