Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2022 in Madison, WI

The Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

