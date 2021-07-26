 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2021 in Madison, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 71-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

