The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. 73 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2023 in Madison, WI
