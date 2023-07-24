The Madison area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until TUE 12:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fai…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Exp…
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will see…