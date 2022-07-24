Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2022 in Madison, WI
