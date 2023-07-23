Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 23, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fai…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Exp…
Madison will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will see…