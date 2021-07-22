Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 32% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The smoke is affecting all 72 Wisconsin counties, according to the National Weather Service.
To beat back the hot summer heat, we are advised to wear light-colored fabric.
The Madison area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies toda…
For the drive home in Madison: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures.…
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies…
Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Monday. …
With all of southern Wisconsin in some level of drought, storms that are possible over the next few days are much needed, according to forecasters.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 de…
Southern Wisconsin will enjoy highs in the 80s to around 90 into early next week, according to forecasters.
Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Clear. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Madison folks should be prepared for high t…