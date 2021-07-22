 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2021 in Madison, WI

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 32% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

