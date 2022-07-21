Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2022 in Madison, WI

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 21, 2022 in Madison, WI

The Madison area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

