The Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. It should b…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Exp…
Madison will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Today's for…