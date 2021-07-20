The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tornadoes, large hail, flooding possible as 2 rounds of storms expected for southern Wisconsin on Wednesday
The two rounds of storms are expected Wednesday afternoon and night, but the development of the second round will depend on how fast the first round clears out, forecasters say.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. T…
Thursday will be gloomy, but southern Wisconsin will see plenty of sunshine and warming temperatures Friday into the middle of next week, according to forecasters.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Do…
To beat back the hot summer heat, we are advised to wear light-colored fabric.
For the drive home in Madison: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures.…
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies…
Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Monday. …
Madison's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainf…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 de…