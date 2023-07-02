The Madison area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and cloud…
It will be a warm day in Madison. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Expect periods of…
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a…
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees.…
The Madison area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 21…