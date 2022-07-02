Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2022 in Madison, WI

The Madison area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.