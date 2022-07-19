The Madison area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and storms likely across the state early this morning and the chance will continue into the evening hours in southern Wisconsin. Up to 4 inches of rain may fall in spots. Full details here.
Nice weather today! Rain will begin to return tonight though and Friday is looking like a wet one, especially in southern Wisconsin. Find out when rain is most likely and how much will fall here.
Q: What causes lightning?
The cold front has cleared the state, but a few showers and storms will still be around today. See when and where the best rain chance is and what temperatures are expected in our updated forecast.
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
Yet another cold front will be working across Wisconsin Tuesday bringing scattered showers and storms and a small chance for severe weather in the northern part of the state. Get all the details here.
Today's temperature in Madison will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. There is…
Watch now: Good chance of rain across Wisconsin Monday, small chance of severe storms in southern Wisconsin
Rain ahead, along, and behind a cold front today and tonight. See when rain is most likely in our area and get the latest on the severe weather threat in southern Wisconsin in our updated forecast.
The Madison area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We will see c…
Roughly half of the last 75 years have had a “vanishing” cold pool, with many of the other years getting very close to vanishing.