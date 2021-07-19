The Madison area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2021 in Madison, WI
Tornadoes, large hail, flooding possible as 2 rounds of storms expected for southern Wisconsin on Wednesday
The two rounds of storms are expected Wednesday afternoon and night, but the development of the second round will depend on how fast the first round clears out, forecasters say.
There remains a high degree of uncertainty in the timing, track, and how many rounds of storms may impact southern Wisconsin on Wednesday, according to forecasters.
