Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2021 in Madison, WI

The Madison area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.