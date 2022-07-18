Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2022 in Madison, WI

The Madison area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.