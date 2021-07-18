The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tornadoes, large hail, flooding possible as 2 rounds of storms expected for southern Wisconsin on Wednesday
The two rounds of storms are expected Wednesday afternoon and night, but the development of the second round will depend on how fast the first round clears out, forecasters say.
There remains a high degree of uncertainty in the timing, track, and how many rounds of storms may impact southern Wisconsin on Wednesday, according to forecasters.
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. T…
Thursday will be gloomy, but southern Wisconsin will see plenty of sunshine and warming temperatures Friday into the middle of next week, according to forecasters.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Do…
Southern Wisconsin could see an inch or more of rain in storms Wednesday night into Thursday, according to forecasters.
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but als…
Madison's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainf…