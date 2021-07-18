 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2021 in Madison, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

