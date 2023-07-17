Madison will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.