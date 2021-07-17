 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2021 in Madison, WI

Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

