Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2022 in Madison, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SAT 12:16 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

