Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2021 in Madison, WI
