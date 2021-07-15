Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2021 in Madison, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
