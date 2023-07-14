The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Today's forecast brings 31% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 14, 2023 in Madison, WI
