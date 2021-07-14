The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 14, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
There remains a high degree of uncertainty in the timing, track, and how many rounds of storms may impact southern Wisconsin on Wednesday, according to forecasters.
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
Southern Wisconsin could see an inch or more of rain in storms Wednesday night into Thursday, according to forecasters.
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Madison. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
This evening in Madison: Mostly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Madison will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls f…
For the drive home in Madison: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. S…
Southern Wisconsin won’t see highs back in the 80s until Tuesday, according to forecasters.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but als…
For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are i…