The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2023 in Madison, WI
