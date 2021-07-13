 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2021 in Madison, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Extreme heat, stubborn winds fuel wildfires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics