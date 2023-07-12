The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2023 in Madison, WI
