Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2022 in Madison, WI
