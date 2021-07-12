 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2021 in Madison, WI

Madison folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Beekeeping 365: How honey is harvested

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics