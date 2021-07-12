Madison folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2021 in Madison, WI
Showers and storms that have been hitting northern and central Wisconsin are expected to move to southern Wisconsin on Wednesday, as clouds and cooler weather replace sun and heat, according to forecasters.
Heat index values in the mid- to upper 90s are expected across southern Wisconsin on Tuesday, but highs might not crack 70 on Wednesday, according to forecasters.
Southern Wisconsin won’t see highs back in the 80s until Tuesday, according to forecasters.
