The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Today's we…
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees…
The Madison area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
Today's temperature in Madison will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Expect pe…
Madison will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies ar…