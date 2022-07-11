 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2022 in Madison, WI

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

